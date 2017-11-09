Do CBD Oil And Other Marijuana Products Have Real Health Benefits?

In fact, one drug company has submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of it’s purified CBD drug, which seems to help kids with two different kinds of seizure disorders — Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. "It may be that it has broader effects than that, but most studies have been for these forms of epilepsy," says Weiss.

In April 2018, the drug, which is called Epidiolex and made by GW Pharmaceuticals, took one step closer to being approved when the FDA posted a review of data that suggested that the purified CBD product did indeed reduce seizures in people with those two disorders. The drug can cause side effects like sleepiness and diarrhea, as well as elevated liver enzymes. (The data still need to be reviewed by an FDA advisory panel, which will make a recommendation to the federal agency as to whether or not the drug should be approved. The FDA will decide in June; it often follows advisory panel recommendation, but not always.)

But when it comes to other health issues and diseases, like cancer, Weiss says most of the data come from cell culture and animal studies. "And that's sort of the rub here — people may make claims based on research from cell and animal studies, but we've actually had a lot of things work in cell cultures that don't work when you give them to people."