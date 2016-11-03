BuzzFeed News

21 People Who Are Completely Over This Fucking Election

"Anyone know a good doctor who can put me in a medically induced coma until the election is over?"

By Anthony Rivas

Posted on November 3, 2016, at 12:53 p.m. ET

1. This person's mom.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, ya know?
@kingisthequeen / Via Twitter: @kingisthequeen

2. This person presenting a unique collab opportunity.

@Meet_Joe_Cool / Via Twitter: @Meet_Joe_Cool

3. This person reminding us of how unreal our reality is.

@floridian_18 / Via Twitter: @floridian_18

4. And this person reaffirming that.

@TyCarverRaycom / Via Twitter: @TyCarverRaycom
5. This person who's not gonna take it anymore.

@mtvalek / Via Twitter: @mtvalek

6. This person who's ready to clock out.

@ethanshumjr / Via Twitter: @ethanshumjr

7. This person with a map anyone in the US can relate to.

@marthasilano / Via Twitter: @marthasilano

8. This person who's calling it quits for a few days.

@rphillipsblog / Via Twitter: @rphillipsblog
9. This person's dog.

Can't dogs sense impending doom?
@thorsen1nk / Via Twitter: @thorsen1nk

10. This person with a sign of end times.

@Powerful / Via Twitter: @Powerful

11. This person with an apocalyptic prediction.

@kingsleyyy / Via Twitter: @kingsleyyy

12. This person with the best write-in candidate.

@KyleHvlett / Via Twitter: @KyleHvlett
13. This person who's done making sense of it.

@MavenofHonor / Via Twitter: @MavenofHonor

14. This person who recognizes there's a new norm.

@HayesBrown / Via Twitter: @HayesBrown

15. This person who's heard it all before.

@theferocity / Via Twitter: @theferocity

16. This exhausted person.

@redhairbluevote / Via Twitter: @redhairbluevote
17. This person who didn't think it could get worse.

2008:wow this election took a lot out of me 2012:this election really stressed me out, I shouldn't get so- 2016:
Elida Mulford @VampireEggplant

@VampireEggplant / Via Twitter: @VampireEggplant

18. This person who just wants to fast-forward.

@elee_patrizia / Via Twitter: @elee_patrizia

19. This person who knows the real October surprise.

@Olivianuzzi / Via Twitter: @Olivianuzzi

20. This person who can't help but come back for more.

@Daniiilindsay / Via Twitter: @Daniiilindsay

21. And finally...this person.

@ScaredofGeese / Via Twitter: @ScaredOfGeese

We're almost there, guys!

@IEatChawal / Via Twitter: @IEatChawal
