The US Just Blocked This Russian Bank. Secret Documents Show How It Moved Oligarchs’ Millions.

One of the Russian banks that the US has just cut off in response to the country’s attack on Ukraine played a role in some of the world’s largest money laundering schemes, according to secret documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Examiners at major Western financial institutions such as the Bank of New York Mellon and Barclays had flagged “suspicious” transactions coming out of Promsvyazbank as long ago as 2011.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department blocked Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank, also known as VEB, from the American financial system in order to target “Russia’s ability to finance aggression against its neighbors.” The sanctions mean that they cannot do business in the US and their assets here have been frozen. The measures also took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, and the US has signaled that it could deploy even harsher financial consequences following this week’s invasion of Ukraine.

Both banks are owned by the Russian government. Promsvyazbank, commonly known as PSB, was taken over by the government in 2018 in order to serve the defense industry. Almost 70% of state contracts to the Russian Ministry of Defense run through PSB, the Treasury Department said, and it has provided billions of dollars in support to the country’s defense sector. The head of the bank is the son of Russia’s former intelligence director.

But in the years before PSB was controlled by the government, Western banks filed secret reports raising red flags about its transactions. Banks must send a “suspicious activity report,” or SAR, to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, anytime they spot a transaction that bears the hallmarks of money laundering or other financial misconduct.

SARs are not evidence of a crime, but can be useful tools for law enforcement agents. BuzzFeed News previously obtained thousands of these documents, which are never supposed to be made public, from Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a whistleblower from the Treasury Department.

They show how PSB provided a conduit for anonymous shell companies to participate in global money laundering schemes and how it gave members of Putin’s inner circle unfettered access to the American financial system.

Among the most prominent were the Rotenberg family.

Arkady Rotenberg is a childhood friend of Putin and has become one of Russia’s most influential citizens. His companies have won lucrative deals to build highways, shopping malls, and pipelines across the country.