Roxane Gay: "I Only Want To Speak To Black Women Today"

Shout out to boundaries.

This week we had the amazing Roxane Gay on to talk about her new book, Hunger — which came out yesterday!!

We also talked about paid and unpaid emotional labor, and who we think is going to win "The Bachelorette."

She talked to us about women in publishing, flirting strategies, and she even mentioned the next book she was working on (Hint: it rhymes with Schmunger ).

Then, we'll revisit our convo with Roxane from our first ever live show.

Listen to this week's episode:

Follow Roxane Gay at @rgay.

Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty

Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com

Subscribe to the Another Round newsletter at

buzzfeed.com/anotherround/newsletter.

How to listen:

Search for “Another Round” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more.

This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Google Play, depending on your mobile device.