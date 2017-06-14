Roxane Gay: "I Only Want To Speak To Black Women Today"
Shout out to boundaries.
This week we had the amazing Roxane Gay on to talk about her new book, Hunger — which came out yesterday!!
We also talked about paid and unpaid emotional labor, and who we think is going to win "The Bachelorette."
Then, we'll revisit our convo with Roxane from our first ever live show.
Follow Roxane Gay at @rgay.
Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
-
