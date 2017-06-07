BuzzFeed News

This Is The Most Beautiful Laugh In The World

audio / blackhistorymonth

It's like the audio version of a perfect pot of boiling water.

By Another Round and Alex Laughlin

Posted on June 7, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. ET

This week, we invite writers Doreen St. Felix and Durga Chew-Bose to join us for a playful and pensive round of PewPewPew with Friends!

You might remember Durga from episode one when we were wee lil podcasters — now we're all grown up and she's back to talk about her new book, Too Much and Not the Mood.

And Doreen St. Felix joined us to talk about her New York magazine cover story on Kara Walker!

We also studied Heben's perfect laugh, and talked about porches and why white girls all wanted to be marine biologists. Listen here:

Follow Durga Chew-Bose @durgapolashi

Follow Doreen St. Felix @dstfelix

Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty

Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com

Subscribe to the Another Round newsletter at buzzfeed.com/anotherround/newsletter.

How to listen:

Search for “Another Round” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more.

This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Google Play, depending on your mobile device.

