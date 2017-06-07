This Is The Most Beautiful Laugh In The World
It's like the audio version of a perfect pot of boiling water.
This week, we invite writers Doreen St. Felix and Durga Chew-Bose to join us for a playful and pensive round of PewPewPew with Friends!
You might remember Durga from episode one when we were wee lil podcasters — now we're all grown up and she's back to talk about her new book, Too Much and Not the Mood.
And Doreen St. Felix joined us to talk about her New York magazine cover story on Kara Walker!
We also studied Heben's perfect laugh, and talked about porches and why white girls all wanted to be marine biologists. Listen here:
Follow Durga Chew-Bose @durgapolashi
Follow Doreen St. Felix @dstfelix
Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty
Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
-
Alex Laughlin is an audio producer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alex Laughlin at alex.laughlin@buzzfeed.com.