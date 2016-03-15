Melissa Harris-Perry On Her Split With MSNBC: "I Am Not A Civil Rights Case"

The former MSNBC host sat down with BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast for an exclusive interview about the end of her show.

Spent nearly 2 hours talking w/ the women of @anotherround. Hard, sometimes painful, but I think it's finally done.

Melissa Harris-Perry says she is "ready to talk." The Wake Forest University professor and the former host of MSNBC's Melissa Harris-Perry opened up about her public, often contentious split from the cable news station on BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast.

This is Melissa's first in-depth interview since the official end of her show. She reached out to Another Round hosts Tracy Clayton and Heben Nigatu to discuss what happened between her and the network, what the fallout has been like, and what is next for her. (NBCUniversal is an investor in BuzzFeed.)

In February, Harris-Perry sent an email to her staff at her show — nicknamed "Nerdland" — and her MSNBC bosses that detailed her reasons for walking away. Former staffer Jamil Smith published the letter in full on Medium

At one point, Harris-Perry was replaced two weeks in a row with a campaign coverage program. She later refused to host her weekend program, saying she felt "worthless" to MSNBC.

Harris-Perry said at the time that MSNBC "silenced" her after four years. She adds, "I will not be used as a tool for their purposes. I am not a token, mammy, or little brown bobble head. I am not owned by [Chairman of NBC News and MSNBC Andy] Lack, [MSNBC President Phil] Griffin, or MSNBC. I love our show. I want it back."