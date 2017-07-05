BuzzFeed News

Jonny Sun Melts Our Cold, Cold Hearts

audio / blackhistorymonth

An extremely sweet episode of Another Round.

By Another Round and Alex Laughlin

Posted on July 5, 2017, at 5:10 p.m. ET

This week, our favorite writer/illustrator/Twitter hero, Jonny Sun, visited us to talk about Internet, bot theft, and learning pop culture as a child of immigrants.

Jonny Sun
Jonny Sun

LOOK HOW HE WARMED OUR HEARTS.

Jonny talked about his amazing Twitter account, and the book he just wrote called "Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too," which made us all cry.

Alex Laughlin

And we're happy to say we have a new edition of "Y'alls Parents Was Nasty."

We&#x27;re sorry, but also, you&#x27;re welcome. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

We're sorry, but also, you're welcome.

LISTEN HERE:

