Jonny Sun Melts Our Cold, Cold Hearts
An extremely sweet episode of Another Round.
This week, our favorite writer/illustrator/Twitter hero, Jonny Sun, visited us to talk about Internet, bot theft, and learning pop culture as a child of immigrants.
LOOK HOW HE WARMED OUR HEARTS.
Jonny talked about his amazing Twitter account, and the book he just wrote called "Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too," which made us all cry.
And we're happy to say we have a new edition of "Y'alls Parents Was Nasty."
LISTEN HERE:
Subscribe to Another Round on Apple Podcasts, or listen in your favorite podcast app!
How to listen:
1. Search for 'Another Round' in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, and more.
2. Or, click the embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.
3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!
If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email us at anotherround@buzzfeed.com.
Follow Jonny Sun at @jonnysun
Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty
Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com
Subscribe to the Another Round newsletter at buzzfeed.com/anotherround/newsletter.
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
Contact Another Round at julia.furlan+anotherround@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Alex Laughlin is an audio producer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alex Laughlin at alex.laughlin@buzzfeed.com.