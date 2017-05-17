"Another Round" Live Debuts Your New Favorite Subject: Thirst Theory
Listen and learn the difference between lust and thirst.
This week's Another Round episode is a live extravaganza from our April show at The Bell House in Brooklyn!
Some of our favorite people joined us on stage for a night of drinks, games, and thirst.
Friend of the show Bim Adewunmi joins us for a master course in Thirst Theory where she explains the extremely subtle difference between thirst and lust.
*swirls brandy in a professorial snifter*
Then, in a game of "Fuck, Marry, or Subscribe to His Newsletter," of course Mahershala Ali emerges victorious.
...as he should, tbh.
Also, Tracy interviewed a chicken.
Relive the magic on Facebook Live here!
Or listen to the episode for some 🔑 tips on posting the perfect thirst trap on IG:
Follow Bim Adewunmi at @bimadew and subscribe to her newsletter here.
Follow Negin Farsad at @NeginFarsad, check out her book "How to Make White People Laugh," and subscribe to her podcast, Fake the Nation.
Follow Ahmed Ali Akbar at @radbrowndads and subscribe to See Something Say Something.
-
