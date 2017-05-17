BuzzFeed News

"Another Round" Live Debuts Your New Favorite Subject: Thirst Theory

Listen and learn the difference between lust and thirst.

By Another Round and Alex Laughlin

Posted on May 17, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. ET

This week's Another Round episode is a live extravaganza from our April show at The Bell House in Brooklyn!

Some of our favorite people joined us on stage for a night of drinks, games, and thirst.

Friend of the show Bim Adewunmi joins us for a master course in Thirst Theory where she explains the extremely subtle difference between thirst and lust.

*swirls brandy in a professorial snifter*

Then, in a game of "Fuck, Marry, or Subscribe to His Newsletter," of course Mahershala Ali emerges victorious.

...as he should, tbh.

Comedian and writer Negin Farsad joined us to help denounce terrible things on behalf of white people (looking at you, bleached assholes).

Also, Tracy interviewed a chicken.

Or listen to the episode for some 🔑 tips on posting the perfect thirst trap on IG:

