"Another Round" Live Debuts Your New Favorite Subject: Thirst Theory

Listen and learn the difference between lust and thirst.

This week's Another Round episode is a live extravaganza from our April show at The Bell House in Brooklyn!

Some of our favorite people joined us on stage for a night of drinks, games, and thirst.

Friend of the show Bim Adewunmi joins us for a master course in Thirst Theory where she explains the extremely subtle difference between thirst and lust.

*swirls brandy in a professorial snifter*

Then, in a game of "Fuck, Marry, or Subscribe to His Newsletter," of course Mahershala Ali emerges victorious.