Another Round, Episode 64: Live In Philly
Listen to a conversation with Rep. Joaquin Castro from Texas, recorded live in Philadelphia during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
When the Democratic National Convention happened in Philadelphia this year, BuzzFeed Audio was THERE.
It was a truly historical night full of excitement and surprises, hosted by Tracy, Evan McMorris-Santoro (No One Knows Anything), Katie Notopoulos and Ryan Broderick (Internet Explorer).
Jean Grae premiered a new national anthem, and honestly it's much more fitting than rockets glaring over the dawn's early light and whatever else.
Congressman Joaquin Castro stopped by to talk important political things and throw a little shade at his identical twin brother, Julián.
And everyone's favorite thing happened: Drunken Debates!
This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
