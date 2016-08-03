Another Round, Episode 64: Live In Philly

Listen to a conversation with Rep. Joaquin Castro from Texas, recorded live in Philadelphia during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

We missed all the balloons, though, because we were too busy putting on an amaaazing live show along with fellow BuzzFeed podcasts Internet Explorer and No One Knows Anything !

When the Democratic National Convention happened in Philadelphia this year, BuzzFeed Audio was THERE.

"Guns and guns and guns and cheesebuuuuurgerssss..."

His camp described him as the "handsome twin." Burrrrrn.

We won't spoil it, but the game was pretty controversial this time around.

Enjoy the show, and when you're done, subscribe, rate, and review!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Acast or your podcatcher of choice! While you’re there, why don’t you leave us a little review?

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here! In your inbox every Friday.

Find Another Round merch at the BuzzFeed Shop.

Like us on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Questions? Comments? Need some advice? Email us at AnotherRound@BuzzFeed.com.

This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.