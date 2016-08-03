BuzzFeed News

Another Round, Episode 64: Live In Philly

Listen to a conversation with Rep. Joaquin Castro from Texas, recorded live in Philadelphia during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

When the Democratic National Convention happened in Philadelphia this year, BuzzFeed Audio was THERE.

We missed all the balloons, though, because we were too busy putting on an amaaazing live show along with fellow BuzzFeed podcasts Internet Explorer and No One Knows Anything! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
PBS News Hour

It was a truly historical night full of excitement and surprises, hosted by Tracy, Evan McMorris-Santoro (No One Knows Anything), Katie Notopoulos and Ryan Broderick (Internet Explorer).

Jean Grae premiered a new national anthem, and honestly it's much more fitting than rockets glaring over the dawn's early light and whatever else.

&quot;Guns and guns and guns and cheesebuuuuurgerssss...&quot;
Christian Hansen / BuzzFeed

Congressman Joaquin Castro stopped by to talk important political things and throw a little shade at his identical twin brother, Julián.

His camp described him as the &quot;handsome twin.&quot; Burrrrrn.
Christian Hansen / BuzzFeed

And everyone's favorite thing happened: Drunken Debates!

We won&#x27;t spoil it, but the game was pretty controversial this time around.
Christian Hansen / BuzzFeed

This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.

