Another Round, Episode 61: The Greatest

"Muhammad Ali worked so hard. I just hope I can go down in history to be as great as him. Or come close." - Boxer and Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, 21

When Claressa's father told her he didn't want her boxing because it wasn't a womanly thing to do, she did it anyway and she did it all the way to the Olympics, where she won the first gold medal win women's boxing at the tender age of SEVENTEEN FREAKING YEARS OLD. Can you believe that?!

This is 21-year-old Flint, Michigan native Claressa Shields, and she is a complete and total badass.

Though she's training to go capture the gold again in Rio, she took the time to talk with Another Round about her career, confidence, Muhammad Ali, and what it feels like to be in the ring about to punch somebody's lights out.

Watch it on Vimeo on demand now or look out for it on PBS’ Independent Lens August 2 at 10 PM.

View this video on Vimeo

If you want to hear more about Claressa's journey from Flint to the Olympics, and trust us, you're going to want more, then you need to see this beautiful documentary T-Rex: Meet the Fiercest Teenager in America

She wrote about her experience for Buzzfeed dot com the website. Read it here !

Also in this episode, Tracy talks about her trip home to Louisville, Kentucky to attend the city's send off for their late hero, Muhammad Ali.

Check out Donwill's rap group Tanya Morgan . Tracy recommends starting with " Moonlighting ."

Heben bought a round for this Vine, and Tracy bought a round for the mighty Donwill , rapper and producer extraordinaire! He did a lot of our music for the show, and we're gonna feature him a lot more.

And we discuss this very important Vine, which you need to watch right now.

In conclusion, please enjoy this footage of The Greatest delivering some sick burns.

This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.