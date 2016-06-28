Another Round, Episode 61: The Greatest
"Muhammad Ali worked so hard. I just hope I can go down in history to be as great as him. Or come close." - Boxer and Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, 21
This is 21-year-old Flint, Michigan native Claressa Shields, and she is a complete and total badass.
Though she's training to go capture the gold again in Rio, she took the time to talk with Another Round about her career, confidence, Muhammad Ali, and what it feels like to be in the ring about to punch somebody's lights out.
Also in this episode, Tracy talks about her trip home to Louisville, Kentucky to attend the city's send off for their late hero, Muhammad Ali.
And we discuss this very important Vine, which you need to watch right now.
In conclusion, please enjoy this footage of The Greatest delivering some sick burns.
This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.
-
