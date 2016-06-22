Another Round, Episode 60: Down With Sporks

In this live episode, Stacy's Career Corner tackles questions about being an introvert at work. Then: turn up with the Flint-based musician Tunde Olaniran .

Thank you to University of Michigan, and the School of Social Work's People of Color Collective for having us! And also to WNYC's The Greene Space for hosting Stacy's Career Corner live at Werk It, a women's podcasting festival. Both events were so much fun.

We are LIVE people!

*You may or may not see Tracy twerking in this video*

Tunde's music videos are as visually creative as his music. And this man has amazing skin. For further proof look at his music video for "Critical."

Because believe it or not, Stacy-Marie is one too. She has realized that she has to budget her social time. More than 1.5 events a week will compromise her sanity. She also recommends Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking , a book by Susan Cain.

Stacy-Marie Ishmael gives us some advice about how to deal with the workplace when you're an introvert.

Recorded live at WNYC's The Greene Space.

Watch the full segment here.

Heben bought a round for public libraries and A Goofy Movie .

Tracy bought a round for grapefruit , grapefruit spoons , and ruby red grapefruit juice.

Also in this episode...

