Another Round, Episode 59: May She Forever Reign
BuzzFeed's Sylvia Obell talks about the Shakespearean twists and turns in the Kardashian Petty Olympics, Blac Chyna's revenge, and why we need black women to write about pop culture.
More from this week's episode:
You can find more of Sylvia's work here.
If even after listening you're super confused about who is who in this crazy Kardashian/Jenner/Chyna web here is a graphic with the family tree.
Also in this episode: we bring back our good friend, writer Nichole Perkins, for her sex advice column, Nichole's Nookie Nook. This week, she tackles the questions of listeners looking to expand their dirty talk vocabulary, as well as those wondering when to bring up the subject of mental illness with a new paramour.
Tracy bought a round for ice makers.
Heben bought a round for making your bed. She cites Marie Kondo's The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up as inspiration. There's a lot of writing about how it will change your life. But Tracy isn't so sure.
This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
