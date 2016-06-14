Another Round, Episode 59: May She Forever Reign BuzzFeed's Sylvia Obell talks about the Shakespearean twists and turns in the Kardashian Petty Olympics, Blac Chyna's revenge, and why we need black women to write about pop culture. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

It's so Shakespearean in a way. You have everything a good fictional story would have— but it's real. Even if you don't like the players involved, I don't think any of us are above a good juicy revenge plot story.

Adam Perez

I like to write about pop culture because I feel like it's important for black women to have our take on what's happening right now, and make sure that our feelings and our take and our opinions don't get erased. I always wanted to be into journalism because I always saw it as live history. What we write is what people will look back on and to cite what this time was like. And I wanted to be a part of that.

More from this week's episode: You can find more of Sylvia's work here. If even after listening you're super confused about who is who in this crazy Kardashian/Jenner/Chyna web here is a graphic with the family tree. Also in this episode: we bring back our good friend, writer Nichole Perkins, for her sex advice column, Nichole's Nookie Nook. This week, she tackles the questions of listeners looking to expand their dirty talk vocabulary, as well as those wondering when to bring up the subject of mental illness with a new paramour. Tracy bought a round for ice makers. Heben bought a round for making your bed. She cites Marie Kondo's The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up as inspiration. There's a lot of writing about how it will change your life. But Tracy isn't so sure.

The usual business: Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Acast or your podcatcher of choice! While you're there, why don't you leave us a little review? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here! In your inbox every Friday. We have a new process for listener call-in questions! Download an app called Rolltape, record your story, publish it, and we might feature it on the show. Currently we're asking: Who is your problematic fave, and why? Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter. Questions? Comments? Need some advice? Email us at AnotherRound@BuzzFeed.com. This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.