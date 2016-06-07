Another Round, Ep. 58: The Job Of Pettiness
Our friend Ashley Ford stops by to talk about money, being petty, and Kenny Loggins. Plus: Stacy-Marie Ishmael is back with Career Corner, and we debut a new segment called You're Cut Off.
Ashley Ford!!
Listen here!
Ashley Ford breaks down what it actually means to be a perfectionist.
More from this week's episode:
You can find Ashley's work here.
Ashley talks about her love for Indiana how she felt when she moved to New York. Read more in her essays "A Queer Hoosier on Still Loving Indiana" and "New York, I love you but you're bringing me down." And also check out her take on $money$.
Ashley loves Kenny Loggins. Especially "Return to Pooh Corner".
Follow Stacy-Marie Ishmael and her work on the BuzzFeed News App.
We talk about how lacrosse is seen as white man's sport but obviously it was started by brown people. Learn about its history here.
We have a new process for listener call-in questions! Download an app called Rolltape, record your story, publish it, and we might feature it on the show. Currently we're asking: Who is your problematic fave and why?
Tracy bought a round for quiche.
Heben bought a round for the ends of sliced bread.
The usual business
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Acast or your podcatcher of choice! While you're there, why don't you leave us a little review?
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here! In your inbox every Friday.
Like us on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.
Questions? Comments? Need some advice? Email us at AnotherRound@BuzzFeed.com.
This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
Contact Another Round at julia.furlan+anotherround@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.