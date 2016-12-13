9 Beyoncé Would You Rather Questions That Will End You
Because Bey is high stakes and we don't play.
This game of "Would You Rather" was made for the Beyoncé stan in your life. For us, that stan was writer and activist Janet Mock (listen to her answers and her amazing Another Round interview here!)
-
Would you rather:Know what happens when there's a billion dollars in an elevatorKnow every single detail of what wrought "Lemonade"
Would you rather:
-
Know what happens when there's a billion dollars in an elevator
-
Know every single detail of what wrought "Lemonade"
-
Would you rather:Babysit Blue IvyVia Robyn Beck // GettyBabysit Jay-Z when he's really drunkVia Robyn Beck // Getty
Would you rather:
-
Babysit Blue Ivy
-
Babysit Jay-Z when he's really drunk
-
Would you rather:Eat Beyoncés garbage aka rotten vegetables for the rest of your life.Spill wine down the front of Bey's white suit on live television, incurring the wrath of the Beyhive.
Would you rather:
-
Eat Beyoncés garbage aka rotten vegetables for the rest of your life.
-
Spill wine down the front of Bey's white suit on live television, incurring the wrath of the Beyhive.
-
Would you rather:Find out Beyoncé is a 9/11 trutherFind out Beyoncé is a climate change denier
Would you rather:
-
Find out Beyoncé is a 9/11 truther
-
Find out Beyoncé is a climate change denier
-
Would you rather:Have access to Beyoncé's makeup guru, Sir JohnVia Angela Weiss // GettyGet that Beyoncé hair from Neal Farinah, the man responsible for the Formation tour braidVia Theo Wargo // Getty
Would you rather:
-
Have access to Beyoncé's makeup guru, Sir John
-
Get that Beyoncé hair from Neal Farinah, the man responsible for the Formation tour braid
-
Would you rather:
Have Beyoncé write a song about you but never be able to tell anyone.
Kill Beyoncé's pet fish and have to tell her about it face to face.
Would you rather:
-
Have Beyoncé write a song about you but never be able to tell anyone.
-
Kill Beyoncé's pet fish and have to tell her about it face to face.
-
Would you rather:Have Bey's voice and be able to murder people with your karaoke runs aloneVia Timothy Clary // GettyHave Bey's body and transfix all of humanity with a single shoulder shimmyVia Theo Wargo // Getty
Would you rather:
-
Have Bey's voice and be able to murder people with your karaoke runs alone
-
Have Bey's body and transfix all of humanity with a single shoulder shimmy
-
Would you rather:Never be able to listen to Bey's music again but be her close friendVia ThinkstockMeet her, accidentally trip her and have her hate you foreverVia Timothy A. Clary // Getty
Would you rather:
-
Never be able to listen to Bey's music again but be her close friend
-
Meet her, accidentally trip her and have her hate you forever
-
Ok, we're going there. Would you rather:
Jay smelt itSmell Beyoncé's REALLY bad fartSleep with Beyoncé's toenails under your pillowIt's over. I quit this quiz and all things related to it bc this is too much.
Ok, we're going there. Would you rather:
-
Smell Beyoncé's REALLY bad fart
-
Sleep with Beyoncé's toenails under your pillow
-
It's over. I quit this quiz and all things related to it bc this is too much.
If you want to hear the incredible Janet Mock taking this quiz, listen to the Another Round podcast!
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
