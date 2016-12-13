BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

9 Beyoncé Would You Rather Questions That Will End You

audio / blackhistorymonth

9 Beyoncé Would You Rather Questions That Will End You

Because Bey is high stakes and we don't play.

By Another Round and Julia Furlan

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Show

Headshot of Julia Furlan

Julia Furlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 5:08 p.m. ET

This game of "Would You Rather" was made for the Beyoncé stan in your life. For us, that stan was writer and activist Janet Mock (listen to her answers and her amazing Another Round interview here!)

  1. Would you rather:

    Splash News / Splash News
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Know what happens when there's a billion dollars in an elevator
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Know every single detail of what wrought "Lemonade"
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1.  
    vote votes
    Know what happens when there's a billion dollars in an elevator
  2.  
    vote votes
    Know every single detail of what wrought "Lemonade"
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. Would you rather:

    Robyn Beck // Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Robyn Beck // Getty
    Babysit Blue Ivy
    Via Robyn Beck // Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Robyn Beck // Getty
    Babysit Jay-Z when he's really drunk
    Via Robyn Beck // Getty
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1. Babysit Blue Ivy
     
    vote votes
    Babysit Blue Ivy
  2. Babysit Jay-Z when he's really drunk
     
    vote votes
    Babysit Jay-Z when he's really drunk
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. Would you rather:

    Peter Kramer / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eat Beyoncés garbage aka rotten vegetables for the rest of your life.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spill wine down the front of Bey's white suit on live television, incurring the wrath of the Beyhive.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1.  
    vote votes
    Eat Beyoncés garbage aka rotten vegetables for the rest of your life.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Spill wine down the front of Bey's white suit on live television, incurring the wrath of the Beyhive.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Would you rather:

    Bravesaint // imgur.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Find out Beyoncé is a 9/11 truther
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Find out Beyoncé is a climate change denier
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1.  
    vote votes
    Find out Beyoncé is a 9/11 truther
  2.  
    vote votes
    Find out Beyoncé is a climate change denier
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. Would you rather:

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Angela Weiss // Getty
    Have access to Beyoncé's makeup guru, Sir John
    Via Angela Weiss // Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Theo Wargo // Getty
    Get that Beyoncé hair from Neal Farinah, the man responsible for the Formation tour braid
    Via Theo Wargo // Getty
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1. Have access to Beyoncé's makeup guru, Sir John
     
    vote votes
    Have access to Beyoncé's makeup guru, Sir John
  2. Get that Beyoncé hair from Neal Farinah, the man responsible for the Formation tour braid
     
    vote votes
    Get that Beyoncé hair from Neal Farinah, the man responsible for the Formation tour braid
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. Would you rather:

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Parkwood // Columbia

    You best believe she'd come after you with that bat if you killed her fish.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Parkwood // Columbia
    Have Beyoncé write a song about you but never be able to tell anyone.
    Via Parkwood // Columbia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kill Beyoncé's pet fish and have to tell her about it face to face.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1. Have Beyoncé write a song about you but never be able to tell anyone.
     
    vote votes
    Have Beyoncé write a song about you but never be able to tell anyone.
  2. Kill Beyoncé's pet fish and have to tell her about it face to face.
     
    vote votes
    Kill Beyoncé's pet fish and have to tell her about it face to face.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. Would you rather:

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Timothy Clary // Getty
    Have Bey's voice and be able to murder people with your karaoke runs alone
    Via Timothy Clary // Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Theo Wargo // Getty
    Have Bey's body and transfix all of humanity with a single shoulder shimmy
    Via Theo Wargo // Getty
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1. Have Bey's voice and be able to murder people with your karaoke runs alone
     
    vote votes
    Have Bey's voice and be able to murder people with your karaoke runs alone
  2. Have Bey's body and transfix all of humanity with a single shoulder shimmy
     
    vote votes
    Have Bey's body and transfix all of humanity with a single shoulder shimmy
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Would you rather:

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Thinkstock
    Never be able to listen to Bey's music again but be her close friend
    Via Thinkstock
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Timothy A. Clary // Getty
    Meet her, accidentally trip her and have her hate you forever
    Via Timothy A. Clary // Getty
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you rather:
  1. Never be able to listen to Bey's music again but be her close friend
     
    vote votes
    Never be able to listen to Bey's music again but be her close friend
  2. Meet her, accidentally trip her and have her hate you forever
     
    vote votes
    Meet her, accidentally trip her and have her hate you forever
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. Ok, we're going there. Would you rather:

    Clive Brunskill // Getty

    Jay smelt it

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Smell Beyoncé's REALLY bad fart
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sleep with Beyoncé's toenails under your pillow
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It's over. I quit this quiz and all things related to it bc this is too much.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Ok, we're going there. Would you rather:
  1.  
    vote votes
    Smell Beyoncé's REALLY bad fart
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sleep with Beyoncé's toenails under your pillow
  3.  
    vote votes
    It's over. I quit this quiz and all things related to it bc this is too much.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

If you want to hear the incredible Janet Mock taking this quiz, listen to the Another Round podcast!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT