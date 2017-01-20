17 Artists To Fire You Up When Things Look Bleak

On this week's episode of BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast, Kim Drew — the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Social Media Manager, as well as the mind behind the Instagram account @MuseumMammy and Black Contemporary Art Tumblr — talks art curation in white spaces, what it means to be a "careful black girl," and how to museum like a pro.

If you'd like to surround yourself with art today, take this tour of our humble lil museum and get to know some of the artists that Kim, Heben, and Tracy talk about in the episode (along with a few they didn't).