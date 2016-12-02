BuzzFeed News

13 Times Representation Mattered In Books

audio / blackhistorymonth

13 Times Representation Mattered In Books

We'll see who has the upper hand in the 'post-literate' era.

By Another Round and Chiquita Paschal

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Headshot of Chiquita Paschal

Chiquita Paschal

Posted on December 2, 2016, at 11:02 a.m. ET

This week on the BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast, we're remixing the best stories of books that got us through hard times and helped us understand ourselves.

Discovery Family / Hasbro

We've got some throwbacks to Roxane Gay's *very* free speech, Ta-Nehisi talmbout his love of rom-coms and some Real Talk™️ with some of our favorite writers and most hype book enthusiasts (you may recall some of these voices from the reading recommendations mini-ep a few weeks back).

1. First up, your future boss and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks Marley Dias joins us with writer and book supporter extraordinaire Ashley C. Ford for a conversation about which books most influenced them growing up.

When Marley's aunt got her a copy of Jacqueline Woodson's "Brown Girl Dreaming" for her 9th birthday, she wondered why she wasn't seeing it in school. “Why is nobody else telling me about this book? Why did my aunt have to go to on Amazon and look for a book about black girls instead of being able to go and find one herself?" Preach, lil Marley. And please remember the PodSquad when you're ruling the entire world.

2. Ashley discovered her ✨black girl magic✨ when Amazing Grace taught her how to fly.

Scholastic/Dial Books

3. Heben was into: (foreshadowing alert!) books about young ~inquisitive girls~.

Sony / Via Giphy

4. Meanwhile, Tracy found her inner writer caught up in Charlotte's Web.

Harper Collins

5. National Book Award winner Jacqueline Woodson (aka Marley’s fave author, who was nominated again this year) found a vision for her own potential in Mildred Taylor's Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.

Harper Collins

6. Brit Bennett, who slayed all the words this year with her debut novel The Mothers, was basically done writing her own book before she saw her experiences in anyone else's work. The Turner House by Angela Flournoy is the book that made her see herself.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

7. Prolific reader, tweeter and director of the National Book Foundation Lisa Lucas says she grew up in a multicultural family and wished for more edgy black girls in her books growing up.

Lisa Lucas @likaluca

Lisa Lucas / Via Twitter

“The first time that I really saw something—some glimmer— of who I was reflected back was when I read White Teeth by Zadie Smith. And it’s funny, right? Because she’s a woman who was raised across an ocean in another country who was writing about a totally different reality, but it sort of reflected back that you don’t have to look at race or at life in a traditional, boxed in way. You can write a story about people who live all kinds of wacky lives. And they can be brown. And they can be...you know...anything.”

8. BuzzFeed's executive culture editor Saeed Jones says he had to look hard to find a book that represented him. “I grew up in the suburbs of North Texas and I’m gay; I was raised buddhist. So, you see yourself in shards.”

Persephone Press

9. Hip-hop scholar and author Jeff Chang found his people in collection of comic strips called Wee Pals by Morrie Turner, the first black syndicated cartoonist in the US. “He created this multicultural Peanuts and he had this one [Asian-American] character named George.”

creators.com

10. Glory Edim, the founder of the digital and IRL bookclub, Well Read Black Girl, says it was The Color Purple by Alice Walker that brought it on home for her.

warnerbrosentertainment.tumblr.com / Via Giphy

11. On the flip side of representation, actual Genius Ta-Nehisi Coates has some thoughts about what is not his job to represent.

Ta-Nehisi Coates/Twitter / Via Twitter: @tanehisicoates

12. Which leads us to our omnipresent literary mother, Toni Morrison, whose vibrant, poignant characters awakened countless young black women to the depths of their identities.

Alfred A, Knopf

13. Even the First Lady of New York City, Chirlane McCray says she had her come-to-Toni moment reading The Bluest Eye.

Chirlane McCray @NYCFirstLady

Chirlane McCray / Via Twitter

“The character, Pecola Breedlove is not a healthy person but she’s an 11-year-old girl who is being ridiculed by her classmates and so many others. And it was the first time that I read a book and there was a little girl who had some experiences like mine and it really moved me. And the fact that there aren’t very many other books like that in literature shows us that we still need more books to reflect the people and experiences of our nation.”

How to listen:

1. Search for 'Another Round' in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple’s built-in Podcast app, and more.

2. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email anotherround@buzzfeed.com.

