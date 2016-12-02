13 Times Representation Mattered In Books

“There’s so many books where you don't see yourself,” she says. “I read a lot of Little Women and a lot of [The] Baby-Sitters Club. And then the moment I read The Color Purple I was like “We don’t have to be perfect, we don’t have to look beautiful, and I feel like there’s a lot of Celie and Shug in every black woman. We can be strong, and also be vulnerable... And let all our guards down and when I read that book I was just like ‘ ah! This is it. It doesn’t have to be this perfect package… we can just be ourselves.”

Glory says reading allows her “to feel more empathetic and have an understanding. And if i do have a friend who’s having an issue, I can understand it through narratives. That’s why it feels so important to have so many different stories...You just have a different appreciation for what people are going through and how you can address it and how you can be an ally in a way that is real, and not just on the page. You can take what you read in a book and apply it to your real life.”