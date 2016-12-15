12 Gifts Of Hair Wisdom To Help You Glow

Many people of color, especially women, have been on the receiving end of hurtful descriptions regarding their hair from haters and even loved ones who mean well. Fortunately, we’re slowly moving away from pejorative phrases like "bad hair," although we still have a lot of work to do.

But other words, like nappy and kinky, are already being reclaimed as terms to celebrate the beauty of tight and coarse textures. In the words of our own Tracy Clayton, "Afros ain’t nothing but nappy-ass halos!" Children's book author Sulma Arzu-Brown wrote this amazing bilingual book, Bad Hair Does Not Exist, to encourage black and latinx kids to embrace their texture early on.