11 Ways To Up Your Media Literacy Game
Because "alternative facts" aren't helpful.
Joy Reid, MSNBC host of AM Joy joined BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast to talk media literacy, Elmo and...well, what a time to be alive, you know?
She also shared her experience of President Trump’s inauguration, President Obama’s media legacy and gave us some great advice for keeping your eyes on the facts.
Facts are having a rough time at the moment. In a media environment that makes it hard to know what is true, here are some best practices from Joy Reid and the Another Round team to keep you awake and informed:
1. Verify. Clarify.
2. Know your sources.
3. Inform yourself with the work of investigative journalists.
4. Get a handle on breaking news.
5. Tweet responsibly.
6. Know your blind spots and biases, fact check, then trust your judgment.
7. Study up on current authoritarian regimes.
8. Consider the relationship between media, power and politics.
9. Twitter *can* be a great source for news.
10. But Facebook has some work to do, so be wary of your feeds.
11. Diversify your media diet.
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
Chiquita Paschal is an audio producer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Chiquita Paschal at chiquita.paschal@buzzfeed.com.