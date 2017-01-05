BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

11 Ways To Kick Butt In 2017

audio / blackhistorymonth

11 Ways To Kick Butt In 2017

Relentlessly focus on what you care about, and relentlessly dismiss what you don't.

By Another Round and Neena Pathak and Julia Furlan

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Show

Headshot of Neena Pathak

Neena Pathak

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Julia Furlan

Julia Furlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 5, 2017, at 4:33 p.m. ET

It's 2017 and you've got work to do. Whether you're organizing for prison reform, finishing school, or taking care of family, you'll need to build yourself up to keep fighting the good fight.

PSA to the people who run the dictionary: please add the above gif of Claressa Shields to your entry for the word &quot;fight,&quot; thanks. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
PBS / Via reddit.com

PSA to the people who run the dictionary: please add the above gif of Claressa Shields to your entry for the word "fight," thanks.

This week, on BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast, writer/thinker/our beloved life coach Stacy-Marie Ishmael gives us much-needed advice on making 2017 pop. Listen here or click "play" below!

Here are some of the things Stacy-Marie inspired us to think about in our attempts to do 2017 right:

1. Try NOT telling people your resolutions.

Sounds counterintuitive, but it&#x27;s not! Research shows that sometimes sharing your goals makes you less likely to achieve them. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
One Little Indian / Via bjorkgifs.tumblr.com

Sounds counterintuitive, but it's not! Research shows that sometimes sharing your goals makes you less likely to achieve them.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Get your social media* in order.

don't forget to change your draws tomorrow! don't take last year's crotch crusties into 2017! #nye #tradition
Tracy Clayton @brokeymcpoverty

don't forget to change your draws tomorrow! don't take last year's crotch crusties into 2017! #nye #tradition

Reply Retweet Favorite

If your job title is in your Twitter bio, make sure you're cool with your employer seeing what you Tweet.

*and your draws

3. And on that note, get your media consumption in order too.

Cut the fake news out of your media diet, then be mindful of what you share and why.
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Cut the fake news out of your media diet, then be mindful of what you share and why.

4. Give back.

Whether you want to start a book list featuring black girl protagonists or cuddle babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, there are plenty of ways to get involved in your community. Here are 27 places to start.
Jay Directo / Via AFP / Getty Images

Whether you want to start a book list featuring black girl protagonists or cuddle babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, there are plenty of ways to get involved in your community. Here are 27 places to start.

5. If you have to cry at work, arm yourself with the right makeup.

Why our beloved @s_m_i makes the case for waterproof mascara😭
Another Round @anotherround

Why our beloved @s_m_i makes the case for waterproof mascara😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

6. Protect yourself from internet trolls.

It&#x27;s exhausting to be a woman on the Internet. If you&#x27;re any kind of public figure online, Stacy-Marie suggests getting a P.O. Box so people can support your work, but not also stalk you. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinemas / Via landofderp.tumblr.com

It's exhausting to be a woman on the Internet. If you're any kind of public figure online, Stacy-Marie suggests getting a P.O. Box so people can support your work, but not also stalk you.

7. Rethink letting your emotional life be a function of whether your boss is having a good or bad day.

It&#x27;s not fair to you. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures / Via reddit.com

It's not fair to you.

8. Cultivate a mentor who will support your dreams.

Whether it&#x27;s a work mentor or a therapist or a financial planner, we all need help getting where we want to go. Different helpers in our lives will have different superpowers, and it&#x27;s okay if they can help us in some and not all of the ways. Invest time and energy in finding people who want to help you shine brighter.
Instagram: @oprah

Whether it's a work mentor or a therapist or a financial planner, we all need help getting where we want to go. Different helpers in our lives will have different superpowers, and it's okay if they can help us in some and not all of the ways. Invest time and energy in finding people who want to help you shine brighter.

9. Practice Shine Theory.

Give credit where credit is due. Signal boost voices that need to be heard. Cite your sources. When you shine, we all shine — and vice versa. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Libby VanderPloeg / Via libbyvanderploeg.com

Give credit where credit is due. Signal boost voices that need to be heard. Cite your sources. When you shine, we all shine — and vice versa.

10. Pick your battles.

Take a resolution from @s_m_i and be relentless. 💪🏾
Another Round @anotherround

Take a resolution from @s_m_i and be relentless. 💪🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @anotherround

You won't have energy for all of the things. Pick a few of the things. Save your energy for those things. Then do the things!

11. Nourish yourself.

View this video on YouTube
Glassnote / Via youtube.com

Feed yourself with art and music and food that make you feel GOOD. Surround yourself with people that make you feel good, too.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT