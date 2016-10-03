10 Ways To Start Living Your Best Life Right Now
Go to bed. Be on time. Do you.
This week on the Another Round podcast, the brilliant Rachel Wilkerson Miller dropped a ton of knowledge about organization, self-care and the all-important complete sentence: "no." Listen below!
Here are some of the things Rachel recommends to start living a better, more honest (and definitely more punctual) life:
1. She recommends saying "no" instead of flaking — and being okay with the FOMO.
2. Also: go the fuck to bed! Just do it. And here's some advice on how to trick out your bed.
3. Figure out how much sleep you need to be a functional human. Sleepyti.me will do the math for you. *
4. Overcome your aversion to being on time.
5. Don't be afraid of putting time and effort into making your space feel like a home.
6. It's more fun if you turn your cleaning chores into a dance party!
7. Show your belongings a little TLC.
8. Track yo' self!
9. Don't feel guilty for actually relaxing on weekends.
10. And finally, the truest statement known to humankind: men gotta do better, y'all.
This episode features music from Donwill and Jean Grae.
