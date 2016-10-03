10 Ways To Start Living Your Best Life Right Now

Go to bed. Be on time. Do you.

Here are some of the things Rachel recommends to start living a better, more honest (and definitely more punctual) life:

There are lots of tips here that will tell you how to adult! You should definitely read them all.

She recommends saying "no" instead of flaking — and being okay with the FOMO.

Chronic lateness can be anxiety-inducing for no good reason. Getting organized can be a form of self care — because being a hot mess who is always late and can't find her stuff doesn't actually feel good.

Overcome your aversion to being on time.

Don't be afraid of putting time and effort into making your space feel like a home.

Belting broadway tunes is one way to avoid having a meltdown while you clean out your desk from all those neglected ~responsibilities~.

It's more fun if you turn your cleaning chores into a dance party!

Reunite your socks with the KonMari folding method .

Show your belongings a little TLC.

Track your habits and moods with a bullet journal . Recognizing your patterns can be the first step to not feeling like crap.

Nobody can do you like you. Get more tips for a great weekend feel-good routine here.

Don't feel guilty for actually relaxing on weekends.

Stayin' woke is exhausting AF. Don't forget to show your VIPs some love!

Behind every woke man is an exhausted feminist you need to thank.

And finally, the truest statement known to humankind: men gotta do better, y'all.

This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.