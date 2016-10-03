BuzzFeed News

10 Ways To Start Living Your Best Life Right Now

Go to bed. Be on time. Do you.

By Another Round and Chiquita Paschal

Posted on October 3, 2016, at 1:14 p.m. ET

This week on the Another Round podcast, the brilliant Rachel Wilkerson Miller dropped a ton of knowledge about organization, self-care and the all-important complete sentence: "no." Listen below!

Here are some of the things Rachel recommends to start living a better, more honest (and definitely more punctual) life:

1. She recommends saying "no" instead of flaking — and being okay with the FOMO.

There are lots of tips here that will tell you how to adult! You should definitely read them all.
Adam Ellis // BuzzFeed

2. Also: go the fuck to bed! Just do it. And here's some advice on how to trick out your bed.

Rachel Wilkerson Miller
3. Figure out how much sleep you need to be a functional human. Sleepyti.me will do the math for you. *

4. Overcome your aversion to being on time.

5. Don't be afraid of putting time and effort into making your space feel like a home.

6. It's more fun if you turn your cleaning chores into a dance party!

7. Show your belongings a little TLC.

8. Track yo' self!

9. Don't feel guilty for actually relaxing on weekends.

10. And finally, the truest statement known to humankind: men gotta do better, y'all.

Stayin' woke is exhausting AF. Don't forget to show your VIPs some love!

Enjoy the show and show us some love. <3

Each week on Another Round, Tracy Clayton and Heben Nigatu talk race and gender, self-care, mangoes and interview your favorite people of note, all in one boozy podcast.

This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.

