14 Book Pairs For Every Kind Of Relationship
Call it a ménage à livre.
Sunny days and bike rides. Rainy days and Netflix binges. Being drunk and eating tacos. Being sober and eating tacos. Some things are just better together.
Guess what, this rule lends itself to books as well. When you’ve hit on a certain feeling that a good read can give you—especially a loveydovey feeling—you want to prolong it as long as possible. So prepare ahead of time and bring two books to bed tonight. Think of the following list as a personal ad for people in love with reading: a pair of books for every romantic feeling. All the novels are relationshipish, ranging from platonic to bow-chicka-bow-wow.
Two Across by Jeff Bartsch + Attachments by Rainbow Rowell
“We Didn’t” by Stuart Dybek + Paper Lantern: Love Stories by Stuart Dybek
Tulip Fever by Deborah Moggach + At Swim, Two Boys by Jamie O’Neill
ADVERTISEMENT
Love in Lowercase by Francesc Miralles + Desperate Characters by Paula Fox
Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff + The Happy Marriage by Tahar Ben Jelloun
The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson + The Intimates by Ralph Sassone
How Stella Got Her Groove Back by Terry McMillan + The Uncoupling by Meg Wolitzer
ADVERTISEMENT
The Country Girls by Edna O’Brien + Ghost World by Daniel Clowes
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist by Rachel Cohn and David Leviathan + Signal to Noise by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Sex Criminals, Volume 1: One Weird Trick by Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarksy + Mr. Fox by Helen Oyeyemi
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer + The History of Love by Nicole Krauss
ADVERTISEMENT
Endless Love by Scott Spencer + Was She Pretty? by Leanne Shapton
Assisted Loving: True Tales of Double Dating with My Dad by Bob Morris + Julie and Romeo by Jeanne Ray
Persuasion by Jane Austen + The Fling by Rebekah Weatherspoon
All text from Dear Fahrenheit 451 by Annie Spence. Copyright © 2017 by the author and reprinted by permission of Flatiron Books.
For more information about Dear Fahrenheit 451, click here.
-
Annie Spence has spent the last decade as a librarian at public libraries in the Midwest. She lives in Detroit with her husband and son. Dear Fahrenheit 451 is her first book.
Contact Annie Spence at arianna.rebolini+anniespence@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.