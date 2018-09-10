Morning Update: How To Avoid Parachute Journalism

How to avoid the parachute



Good morning.

I’m Anne Helen Petersen, a senior culture writer for BuzzFeed News. I also serve as our “Western correspondent,” which is a fancy title to say that I live in the Mountain West (in Montana, to be specific) and spend a lot of time thinking about how to write about some of the areas, people, and issues that don’t always get national attention.

I grew up in North Idaho but spent the next 15 years of my life hopping around the country before landing, in 2014, at my job at BuzzFeed in New York. Back then, BuzzFeed reporters were located in either New York, DC, or Los Angeles. If they had to report on something happening elsewhere, they flew there.

When this type of journalism is bad, it’s called parachute journalism: You parachute in, get the story, and go. Or, in its particularly 2016 iteration: You go in, get a few quotes from disgruntled Trump voters, and leave. The end product is often without nuance or context — and does little to challenge what readers might already think about an area. Papers used to avoid it by posting reporters in bureaus across the country and the world, but the gutting of the newspaper industry has largely put an end to that practice.

It’s all about expertise, diversity, and time

Today, there are a few ways to counter “parachute”-style reporting:

First: Put people on regional beats. (I cover a lot of the Mountain West, but not exclusively; national reporter John Stanton covers “the border,” which can mean a whole lot of things; Henry Gomez lives in Cleveland and owns the complexity that is the Ohio politics beat.)

Second: Hire diverse employees. News organizations should hire people with a variety of heritages, religious backgrounds, and sexual orientations. Less obvious: Hiring people from different classes and people who grew up and are still deeply familiar with different areas of the country. (Tech reporter Davey Alba’s tour de force on what happens when Facebook becomes the entire internet — in this case for the Philippines — was made possible through her own trips to and deep familiarity with her home country.)

Third: If reporters have to “parachute in,” give them the time and space to write a story that reflects the area. The difference between a story that’s reported over an afternoon and a story that’s reported over three days, or even a week or two, can feel like the difference between reading a tweet and a book. (Check out Hannah Allam’s report on the threat of tourism to the centuries-old community of Sapelo Island, or my piece on how Nashville became the new bachelorette capital of the US.)

The more complicated the story, the more rooted in place and community and history; those are the stories that fascinate me most. If you’d like to tell me about one in your area that you don’t think is getting enough attention, you can email me at anne.helen.petersen@buzzfeed.com.

