Why The Small Protests In Small Towns Across America Matter

People who’ve watched and participated in the Black Lives Matter movement say that this time feels different. And the prevalence of these small protests is one of many reasons why.

Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP Black Lives Matters demonstrators in Lewiston, Maine, June 1.

Thom Bridge / AP Protesters gather on the steps of the City/County Building in Helena, Montana, May 29.

Jordan Miller grew up in Carrollton, Ohio, a town of about 3200 people on the eastern side of the state. When he graduated from high school, he was one of just 75 in his graduating class. He’s amassed a following of over 20,000 on Facebook covering news all over Ohio as local news outlets are gutted. In the past week, he’s documented protests and interviewed participants all over the state. On May 31, he was in New Philadelphia, whose population is just over 17,000, and hundreds had assembled to march. The county sheriff, Orvis Campbell, and his deputies marched beside them. “It was amazing,” he told me. “To see a town that is predominantly white come out in flocks and march — they understood the importance. They can never understand the feeling of being black in America. But they did understand that they could use their privilege to get the importance of protests out there.” But he also went back to his hometown, where there were just two people protesting — and a mass of people with guns strapped to their hips, “guarding” the buildings against them. One of those men told Miller they were fine with him being there, because his family was “from” there. They just didn’t want other black people, outsiders, around. That experience was disheartening, but only served to convince him how important these small-town protests are. “I’m black, and I know the only reason I’m treated with any respect is because of my platform,” he said. “I’ve seen ‘outside’ black people treated differently than me. It’s sad. I remember what it’s like to be in their shoes." Still, he explained, the fact that even two people were protesting in his hometown, along with so many others in nearby communities, makes everything feel “totally different.” “People’s thinking has evolved,” he said. “They want change just as much as the black community does.” Alliance, Ohio, population 21,616, is a 40-minute drive north from Carrollton. It’s more than 80% white. Last week, Ande’ Green and Essence Blue had been watching protests pop up in bigger cities nearby, but were wary of making the trip. Blue tweeted about potentially putting something together in Alliance, and they decided to give it a shot. They made a flyer announcing that they would gather at the post office downtown, then walk around it five times — once for each time that George Floyd pleaded for his life. They posted the information all over social media and texted everyone they knew. “We didn’t really know what to expect,” Green said. “But over 300 people showed up!” “People didn’t understand the point of us protesting in Alliance,” she added. “But we wanted them to know that we are taking a stand for our nation. For those who look like us who lose their lives to police brutality.”

Orlin Wagner / AP Protesters hold signs at a rally at a park in Lawrence, Kansas, over the death of George Floyd, May 31.

Tyler, Texas, is a town of 105,000 out on the eastern edge of the state. It’s quiet, conservative, and, according to Drew Steele, who works in auto detailing, a town of “quiet racists,” with little tolerance for anything or anyone that deviates from the norm. His high school was named for Robert E. Lee. There’s a brand-new building in town intended to commemorate plantation life. There’s a long history of lynching. But on Monday night, Steele joined hundreds of others for the third night of protests in the city. The protests in Tyler, he explained, are about so many things: institutional racism, but also unlivable wages, and just growing frustration and desire for change. Steele thinks it’s essential for these protests to happen in places like Tyler — and for other people to know about it. “Small towns tend to be old-fashioned,” he said. “And racism is an old-fashioned way of controlling others.” But others need to know that there’s another path forward, and that it’s okay to be different, in any number of ways. “That’s why it’s so important that so many people showed up,” he said. “We won’t be shoved under the rug.” Riverton, population 11,000, is just one mile from the Wind River Reservation in central Wyoming. Like a lot of towns that border Native American reservations — it can feel, as Steele put it, “old-fashioned.” But on Sunday afternoon, more than 150 people showed up to protest beneath an arch of elk antlers at the Riverton town square. Some were from Riverton; others drove from the reservation and as far away as Lander. An older white woman had written “THIS WYOMING NATIVE KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER” on the back of her T-shirt. In September 2019, a Riverton police officer shot and killed a Northern Arapaho man outside the local Walmart after he allegedly had attempted to stab the officer, giving new life to long-standing complaints about the mistreatment of tribal residents by off-reservation police. (Native Americans are killed by police at a higher rate than any other ethnic group in the United States.) In November, the city met with the Northern Arapaho tribal council to attempt to improve relations between the two. But as Layha Spoonhunter, who is Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho, and Oglala Lakota, told me, there was significant skepticism and racism from people in town. Spoonhunter decided to put together the event, along with Micah Lott, as a way to “bring to light issues that we experience as people of color,” he said. He said the overwhelming response from the city, where you still regularly see Confederate flags hung in windows and in trucks, was positive. “There were people who shouted, ‘Hope you get the ‘rona,” he said. “But most people honked in support, or raised their fist, or if we shouted ‘black lives matter’ or ‘justice for Floyd,’ they would open their windows and yell it back.” “As Indigenous people, we wanted to stand in solidarity with Black Lives,” Lott told me. “We put it on in Riverton, because of its older white conservative population and its prejudice toward Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.”

Savannah Maher / Wyoming Public Radio Protesters in Riverton, Wyoming, May 31.