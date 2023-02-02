My husband was weirded out about me being pregnant: Betty*, 40, Ohio

I’ve been married to a man for about 17 years. We did not do any kinky things when we were first together, but that slowly became part of our relationship. One Valentine’s Day, around when I was maybe 30, my husband presented me with a list of sexy experiences and said, “Let’s do one of these things!” One I picked was to make a sexy Tumblr account. I don’t think he expected that. That’s when my persona, Betty, was born. I would post explicit but anonymous photos of myself. I’m definitely an exhibitionist.

The summer of 2018, I had just come back from vacation with my husband. It was a very sexy trip. We went to a sex club and took sexy photos. When I came back, I started feeling dizzy, and I thought maybe it was a weird vacation hangover symptom. When the symptoms didn’t go away, I knew I was pregnant. That vacation ended up being one of the last times I would have sex for almost a year.

My husband was weirded out about me being pregnant, that there was a baby inside me. He definitely understood that it was his problem, and he was still very sweet and supportive. He doesn’t like medical things in general. We had previously been trying to get more elaborate with ties and bondage, and he had just put up hooks in a room in our house so he could suspend me; it was fine that we stopped that, I didn’t want to be suspended while I was pregnant. But I was definitely still interested in sexy things. I still played with toys. I definitely used my vibrator. My husband was around for that sometimes, but usually not. He was very, “You take care of you!”

I was still putting some pictures up on Tumblr for a while. One follower — I had no idea who this person was in real life — messaged me to say I looked pregnant. That was the last new picture I posted for a while. I was a schoolteacher, so I wanted to remain anonymous. I just reposted old photos.

I had a dramatic birth experience; I needed a C-section after my child was in the birth canal. I needed real recovery time. The first time I had sex after giving birth, it was really uncomfortable. It hurt. The second time was easier, but I still wasn’t down to party. About four or five months after giving birth, we started using toys again. I got a really pretty glass dildo. We’re back into bondage and BDSM, all our old activities.

The thing I learned about pregnancy is you can feel different day to day. You get to deal with it however you want. However you feel about your body, whether that’s in a sexual or nonsexual way, it’s OK to feel that way.