22 Therapist-Approved Tips Every Anxious Person Needs To Hear

"The best and scariest advice I ever got from my therapist was to think all the way through what you're scared of. Like I have anxiety and for a while I was afraid I would die if I fell asleep. My therapist asked me what would happen if I did. How would my family, my friends react? After that she always asked me to think everything through. It wasn't always a comforting thought but it helped me to calm down and realize not everything is in my control.

She also told me, when I was scared of dying in my sleep, that if something was going to happen, it would, and what would I do about it then? So I may as well sleep. Both helped me a lot with managing my anxiety day to day."

—jeng4b7ad8960