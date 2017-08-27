BuzzFeed News

22 Therapist-Approved Tips Every Anxious Person Needs To Hear

22 Therapist-Approved Tips Every Anxious Person Needs To Hear

Just think of your anxiety as that one friend who's also a HUGE DRAMA QUEEN.

By Anna Borges

Anna Borges

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 27, 2017, at 10:01 a.m. ET

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the most mind-blowing thing a therapist has ever told them.

Here are some of the words of wisdom readers seeking therapy for help with anxiety shared. (And remember, these tips aren't replacements for going to therapy for yourself — they're just pieces of advice that some people found helpful, and you might too.)

1. Give yourself permission to leave situations and take a breather.

ljhan

2. When anxiety starts setting in, write down full names.

lesstalkmoreposts

3. If anxiety keeps you up at night, get out of bed so you don't come to associate those feelings with a space meant for sleep.

freelivy

4. Don't try to fight irrational anxious feelings — acknowledge them and know that it's okay to feel that way.

jma268

5. Or, if it works better for you, debate with your anxiety and come up with logical arguments against your fears.

j429b0a1ef

6. Instead of inhaling and exhaling deeply during anxiety attacks, try breathing to the rhythm of nursery rhymes.

reynam4329676dd

7. Ground yourself by making obvious observations about the world around you.

gracef446e70eec

8. Or use the 3-3-6 technique, where you breathe in for 3 seconds, hold for 3 seconds, the let it out for 6 seconds.

kmckline

9. Make to-do lists to make the overwhelming feel more manageable.

noelmarie09

10. Walk yourself through all the worst-case scenarios that make you anxious.

"The best and scariest advice I ever got from my therapist was to think all the way through what you're scared of. Like I have anxiety and for a while I was afraid I would die if I fell asleep. My therapist asked me what would happen if I did. How would my family, my friends react? After that she always asked me to think everything through. It wasn't always a comforting thought but it helped me to calm down and realize not everything is in my control.

She also told me, when I was scared of dying in my sleep, that if something was going to happen, it would, and what would I do about it then? So I may as well sleep. Both helped me a lot with managing my anxiety day to day."

jeng4b7ad8960

11. Give yourself a set amount of time to be as anxious and worried as you want — then force yourself to stop and move on.

hammesemma16

12. Challenge yourself to do the things your anxiety tells you not to.

katiem4493674a4

13. If you get anxious about being watched or judged, take time to observe how often other people actually pay attention to what you're doing.

megtheartist13

14. Try to think of your anxiety like an (admittedly overdramatic) ally that helps keep you alive.

franziskakonert24

15. Give as much time to best-case scenarios as you do to worst-case scenarios.

dreeminbigg

16. Remind yourself that a panic attack won't kill you.

"This is so dumb, but it has helped. Mine told me to remind myself that, during a panic attack, I won't die or be hurt/harmed after. Obviously I know that, but it's not what it feels like. That helps me avoid making the attack worse than it is."

putter34942

17. Find your own version of the old "picture everyone in their underwear" trick that makes you laugh.

valancy

18. Try the TIPPs technique.

"It is an instant relaxation technique for anxiety and can help me prevent my panic attacks. TIPPs is an acronym for:

—Temperature. Hold an ice pack directly under your eyes or dip your face in a sink of water. This helps slow your heart rate.

—Intense exercise. This is great for when your emotions are on a high and you need to release stress.

—Paced breathing. This is my favorite to use: breathe in for four seconds, hold for five, breathe out for six.

—Progressive muscle relaxation. Tense a muscle for 10 seconds and then release. Move from head to toe."

skailyr

19. Reframe your anxiety by telling yourself that whatever is making you anxious is actually something to be excited about.

tessg4d78fed2b

20. Worry about things one hour at a time.

katherinew4c83c3596

21. Start an "anxiety drawing" you add to little by little every time you feel anxious.

underthedome04

22. Put together an anxiety box for when you need help coping.

"It's full of soft things, creative things, squishy things, things that smell nice, things that make me smile, and things reminding me to use self-care. I'm only allowed to use it if I have anxiety. I decorated the outside of it, and I love having it. My boyfriend of four years even made me a travel sized one, since I'm not home for a good amount of my panic attacks."

samantham4a2ef1a5d

