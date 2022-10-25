Prosecutors In Harvey Weinstein’s Second Rape Trial Opened With Gutting Testimony From His Alleged Victims, Which Defense Attorneys Promised To Make “Evaporate” Under Scrutiny

Throughout the two-month trial, the jury will hear from eight women who were assaulted by Weinstein in Los Angeles, Thompson said, despite the fact that the district attorney’s office has previously said that nine women would testify.

There was no mention of Jane Doe 5 in the prosecution’s opening arguments, and as of now, the reason for the change is not yet known. Gloria Allred, an attorney for Jane Doe 5, declined to comment on the omission, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During the opening remarks, photographs of the eight women were shown to the jury, and prosecutors read quotes from their testimonies detailing their alleged assaults.

“I was trying to convince him that it’s nothing gonna happen... I was like, please, I have kids," Thompson said one of the women told investigators.

All of the women testifying against Weinstein were aspiring actors, models, or screenwriters, apart from one woman, who was a licensed massage therapist, prosecutors said.

Four of the women’s testimony will be directly connected to specific charges in the case.

Those women include filmmaker and spouse of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, referred to as Jane Doe 4; a model and actor referred to as Jane Doe 1 (who lived in Italy at the time of the alleged assault but was visiting Los Angeles); Lauren Young, who was a 23-year-old model and aspiring screenwriter when she was allegedly assaulted by Weinstein; and Jane Doe 3, who was a 29-year-old licensed massage therapist when she says Weinstein assaulted her.

(BuzzFeed News does not typically identify potential victims of sexual assault unless they have publicly come forward themselves or through attorneys.)

Four additional women will testify as “prior bad acts” witnesses, meaning they will provide testimony on experiences they have had with the defendant, which prosecutors will then use to illustrate a pattern of criminal behavior and abuse.

One of the “prior bad acts” witnesses, a woman referred to as “Ashley M,” is alleging that Weinstein assaulted her after a 2004 movie premiere in Puerto Rico, where he forced her onto a bed, grabbed her breasts, and masturbated on her face and chest.

Norwegian model Natassia Malthe is also among the witnesses; she is set to testify that Weinstein raped her in 2008 during the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. Prosecutors said Monday that Malthe’s friend, director David Nutter, whom she confided in, will also testify.

Prosecutors said all of the women testifying told their friends or family around the time when the alleged assaults occurred.

But the women did not publicly accuse Weinstein until after the #MeToo movement exploded in 2017, said prosecutors, except for Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierre, one of the “prior bad acts” witnesses in the case.

Battilana Gutierre reported Weinstein to the New York Police Department in 2015 after she claimed he assaulted her by groping her breasts and putting his hands up her skirt. Then-Manhattan District attorney Cy Vance decided not to prosecute the former producer.

But for the other women, prosecutors said it was not until the New York Times story broke and women started speaking out that they felt comfortable coming forward.

During opening statements on Monday, Thompson outlined all of the women’s accusations and pointed out similarities in their stories. Throughout the trial, the prosecution is going to show a pattern of Weinstein luring women into private meetings, often in hotel rooms, and then sexually assaulting them, Thompson said.

Prosecutors also said that the women were intimidated and fearful of Weinstein due to his immense physical size and power in Hollywood, noting he was one of the most powerful men in the industry at the time.

“I was scared that if I didn’t play nice, something could happen in the room or out of the room because of his power in the industry,” one woman said, according to Thompson.

“Part of me was thinking I should just make a run for it, but he's a big guy,” he quoted another as saying.

In the opening remarks, Thompson mentioned the allegations made by Siebel Newsom, who is accusing Weinstein of forcible oral copulation and forcible rape related to an incident that occurred between 2004 and 2005.