Thousands Of Students In Virginia Hosted A Walkout Over New Anti-Trans School Policies

Thousands of students at almost 100 schools in Virginia on Tuesday participated in walkouts to protest a proposed policy put forward by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would heavily restrict the rights of transgender students in public schools.

Under the new policy, parents would be given the decision-making power about whether their “child expresses a gender that differs with their child’s sex while at school" and what pronouns their child uses at school.

The proposal states that a student’s legal name and sex could not be changed without an official “legal document” or “court order,” adding that teachers and other school officials must “refer to each student using only the pronouns appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record.” Transgender students would also be forced to use school facilities that match the sex assigned to them at birth.

The previous policy, from 2021, when Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam was in office, allowed schools to let students use their chosen names and the pronouns that reflect their gender identity without needing any legal documentation.

Ranger Balleisen, a 17-year-old high school student in Fairfax County, Virginia, remembers feeling “dread” when they first heard about the new proposals.

“This is a step away from the right direction,” Balleisen told BuzzFeed News.

“The knowledge that I wouldn’t be safe in a school, and in a school system, in a state that I thought I could be safe in was terrifying,” they added. “So I started organizing that evening. We started planning the walkout at my school.”