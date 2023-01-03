A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event

The video quickly sparked outrage online, with New York state Sen. Jessica Ramos, who represents the Jackson Heights area, tweeting that the incident “wouldn’t look so hypocritical if NYPD would stop arresting people of color over a $2.75 fare.”

Ramos told BuzzFeed News that her “heart sunk” when she saw the video.

“We’ve seen the NYPD treat fare-beaters so inhumanely at times, and that is certainly something that we’ve experienced here in our district,” she said. “To see these known white supremacists be escorted through the gate is just so grossly unfair,” Ramos added, noting that many of her constituents have brought up the video to her over the last several days.

“I represent a district that is largely immigrant, pretty much entirely working class, certainly the second largest LGBTQ community and the largest transgender community,” Ramos said. “I don't want bigots in my community; they are not welcome here.”

New York City Council Member Sandy Nurse also tweeted the video, adding, “We pay $10 million every month to pay about ~120 private security guards to stand by and prevent fare evasion. I guess it’s cool for homophobic white men who participated in a violent attempted coup against the nation to evade fares.”

Attacks on drag events all over the country from right-wing groups continue to intensify. In November, advocacy organization GLAAD reported that there had been 141 incidents in 2022 of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting drag events in 47 states across the US.

The backlash against drag stems from a growing wave of anti-LGBTQ hatred from some conservatives who continue to promote the baseless claims that the LGBTQ community is predatory toward children.

In recent months, the term “groomer” has made its way into the mainstream and has been touted by Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

A few weeks before the protest at the event in Queens, a group of protesters gathered outside a New York Public Library branch in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan to oppose another drag story hour.

Two days later, New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher, who had attended the drag event, said that his home and office were vandalized.