More Unsealed Search Warrants Reveal That Authorities Found A Knife, A Gun, And Criminology Books At Bryan Kohberger's Parents' House When He Was Arrested

These newly released documents come after a different search warrant was unsealed on Tuesday, which revealed that a silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a buccal swab, and dark clothing, among other items, were seized by police when Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania.

During a search of Kohberger's apartment also conducted at the end of December, authorities found a nitrite-type black glove, eight possible hair strands, a possible animal hair strand, a dark red spot, which was collected without testing, and two cuttings from a reddish brown stain on an uncased pillow.

Kohberger was arrested after police found a knife sheath left behind at the scene of the crime and examined CCTV surveillance footage and cellphone records from the night the killings happened. DNA on the button snap of the knife sheath linked Kohberger to the crime, per the affidavit.

The surveillance footage had also captured a white Hyundai Elantra sedan — like the one Kohberger had — driving in the "immediate area" of the victim's house around the time of the killings. When he was arrested, a white Hyundai Elantra was seized from his parents' house.

It still remains unclear if there is a connection between Kohberger and the victims, and the police have not yet released a possible motive. Kohberger is currently being held in Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, and is facing four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

Before he was flown to Idaho, Kohberger's extradition attorney in Pennsylvania had said that Kohberger believed that he would be exonerated of the charges.

"He said this is not him," the attorney, Jason LaBar, told the Today show on Jan. 3. "He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kohberger's current public defender, Anne Taylor. His next court appearance is set for June 26.