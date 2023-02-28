A Newly Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals The Items That Were Seized During The Arrest Of Bryan Kohberger In Pennsylvania

Surveillance footage from that night also captured a white Hyundai Elantra sedan — like the one Kohberger owned — driving around the neighborhood and in the "immediate area" of the victims' house around the time of the killings. After he was arrested, Moscow police confirmed that they had seized the car from his parents' house.

During a search of Kohberger's apartment also conducted at the end of December, authorities found a nitrite-type black glove, eight possible hair strands, a possible animal hair strand, a dark red spot, which was collected without testing, and two cuttings from a reddish brown stain on an uncased pillow.

Kohberger was a criminology PhD student at Washington State University in Pullman, which is about 10 miles from the University of Idaho, where the victims went to school.

Last week, the University of Idaho announced that the house where the students were killed is scheduled to be demolished. According to the Associated Press, the owner of the home has offered to give it to the university, and the school has accepted and will have the house knocked down by the end of this semester.

It remains unclear if there is a connection between Kohberger and the victims, and the police have not released a motive. He is currently being held in Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, and facing four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge. His next court date is set for June 26.

Additional warrants from Kohberger's arrest are scheduled to be made public on Wednesday.