Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever

For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo.

“I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started learning about the union effort.”

After following the effort at the Buffalo branch and seeing their success, Keeling and his coworkers began discussing forming a union at their own Starbucks store in Long Beach, California.

Around five months later, on May 13, 2022, the workers at Keeling’s store won their union vote 24–1.

“Everyone loves an underdog story,” Keeling said. “Watching workers fight million- or billion-dollar corporations to take a little bit of power and money back to themselves to ensure better working conditions, people connect with that.”

Since the first Starbucks union victory in Buffalo in December 2021, more than 230 Starbucks locations across the United States have voted to unionize.

This Labor Day weekend, unions have reached their highest level of public approval in just under 60 years, according to a new Gallup survey.

The poll, published earlier this week, found that 71% of Americans currently approve of labor unions, the highest Gallup has recorded since 1965.

The results come amid an eruption of recent high-profile union victories, with workers at companies such as Amazon, Starbucks, REI, and others successfully launching unionization efforts since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the first six months of 2022, the National Labor Relations Board reported a 57% increase in union election petitions filed compared to the same six-month period the year before.

Historically, support for unions was at its highest in the 1950s and then dipped drastically below the 50% mark by 2009. But, over the last 13 years, support has grown steadily.