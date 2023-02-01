Tyre Nichols Was Celebrated As A "Beautiful Soul" At His Funeral Where Kamala Harris And Rev. Al Sharpton Called For Action

"Mrs. Wells, Mr. Wells, you have been extraordinary in terms of your strength, your courage, and your grace," Harris said in referring to Nichols's parents. "We mourn with you, and the people of our country mourn with you."

Harris condemned the police brutality and violence that led to Nichols's death.

"This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety," she said. "Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe?

"Tyre Nichols should've been safe," she added.

During her speech, Harris called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct, as well as ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in certain cases.

"We should not delay, and we will not be denied, it is nonnegotiable," Harris said, adding that "Joe Biden will sign it."

The eulogy was delivered by Sharpton, who called out the Black officers involved in Nichols's death.

“In the city that Dr. King lost his life, not far away from that balcony, you beat a brother to death,” Sharpton said. “There’s nothing more insulting and offensive to those of us that fight to open doors than you walked through...and act like the folks we had to fight for to get you through them doors.

"You didn't get on the police department by yourself... people had to march and go to jail," Sharpton added. "Some lost their lives to open the doors for you. And how dare you act like that sacrifice was for nothing."