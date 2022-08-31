Three People Were Injured After A Truck Spilled Thousands Of Tomatoes Across A California Highway

A delivery truck spilled thousands of tomatoes across a highway in Northern California on Monday after colliding with another vehicle and crashing into the center divider.

Three people were injured in the crash, which took place on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 just after 5 a.m. in Vacaville. California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tyhurst told BuzzFeed News that when the truck crashed against the center divider, the tomatoes spilled onto the eastbound lanes.

"The cars driving eastbound came upon a sea of tomatoes," he said. "They started to get stuck, and it caused a chain event."