Cast member Lala Kent allegedly commented on Kennedy's post, "I've been telling y'all!" according to People. "Everyone said I was a 'bully'. It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."

Kent also reportedly took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to announce the reduction in the price of her makeup collab with Leviss. Last year, the two castmates launched an eyeshadow palette together named "The Bambi Eyed Bitch Palette" for Kent's Give Them Lala Beauty brand.

As seen on the brand's website, the price of the palette was reduced from $42 to $20. As of Monday morning, the palette is sold out.

Over the past few days, Kent has taken to her social media to bash both Sandoval and Leviss for their alleged actions.

"I tried to tell ya'll. She is sick. Someone call her mama," Kent wrote about Leviss on her Instagram story on Sunday, according to US Weekly.

In another story, she slammed reportedly Sandoval: "Oh Sandoval... Your problem with me is I'm a little too real for your comfort. I've seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you don't like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the fuck up. I'm eatin good the next time I see you."

On TikTok, Kent posted a video where she tells viewers that Madix gave her "full consent to torch these motherfuckers. Get ready because I have only just begun," Kent says in the video.

According to the Daily Beast, Kent also reportedly reposted Sandoval's apology to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Sandoval, Shut up," adding, "where's Ariana's apology in this. it's called narcissism...& it's terrifying."

