The Man Accused Of Attacking Three People With A Machete In Times Square On New Years Eve Is Facing Federal Terrorism Charges

The 19-year-old man who was accused of attacking three police officers with a machete in Times Square on New Year's Eve is facing federal terrorism charges, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Trevor Thomas Bickford has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with his "efforts to wage jihad by killing US Government officials and his knife attack on three NYPD officers in Times Square," the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, and the charges carry an aggregate potential sentence of 80 years in prison.

The complaint, released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, states that Bickford is currently in state custody and will be transported to and presented in Manhattan federal court at a later date to face the federal charges.

The Department of Justice alleges that in the summer of 2022, Bickford began "accessing and consuming materials espousing radical Islamic ideology," including materials promoting the Taliban and "reflecting the teachings of Abu Muhammad al-Maqdisi, a prominent radial Islamic cleric who was a spiritual mentor of al Qaeda."