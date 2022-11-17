Ticketmaster Canceled Its Public Sale For Taylor Swift’s Tour After Millions Of People Tried To Get Tickets During The Presale

In a blog post on Thursday, which was later removed from its website, Ticketmaster said that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour and that the presale events that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday overwhelmed the website. (Ticketmaster didn't immediately respond to questions about why the blog post was removed.)

More than 2 million tickets were sold on Tuesday, the company said, which is the most ever sold for an artist in a single day.

The presale events were conducted using Ticketmaster’s "Verified Fans" system, which requires people to register in advance for the chance of being selected to buy tickets. The company has said the system allows it to identify real humans and weed out bots, as well as avoid overcrowding.

“Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets,” Ticketmaster said in the blog post.