Shanquella Robinson Died From "Direct Aggression" And A Female Friend Has Been Identified As A Suspect, According To Mexican Authorities

Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old hair braider from North Carolina who was found dead in her hotel room while on vacation with friends in San José del Cabo, was a victim of "direct aggression" by a female friend of hers, according to Mexican authorities.

On Thursday, Attorney General for Mexico's Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa, said that an arrest warrant was issued and that the extradition process was underway for the suspect in the death.

The death did not result from a "quarrel," he said, "but instead a direct aggression."



The suspect has not yet been named.

Robinson was found dead in her hotel room on Oct. 29 while on vacation with six friends in San José del Cabo.



Initially, Robinson's friends had told her mother, Salamondra Robinson, that her daughter had died of alcohol poisoning.



“They said she wasn't feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” her mother told WJZY. “They couldn't get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”



Then, last week, a video surfaced that appeared to show Robinson being beaten in a hotel room. In the clip, Robinson is knocked to the ground as a woman repeatedly hits her in the head. The person filming the video can be heard saying, "Can you at least fight back?"