More Than 50 High School Students Might Have To Retake The SAT After Their Tests Flew Out Of A UPS Truck

More than 50 students at El Paso High School in Texas might have to retake the SAT after their answer sheets flew out of a UPS truck that was transporting them.



The incident affected students who took the SAT on Oct. 27, Liza Rodriguez, chief communications officer of the El Paso Independent School District, told BuzzFeed News. Video on social media showed the tests flying through the air and scattered on the ground after falling out of the truck. Many were recovered, but 55 tests were lost, according to the district.

The school district is now working closely with the College Board, which administers the SAT, "to determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS," Rodriguez said in a statement.



In addition, "counselors are providing students interested in taking the ACT with waivers to retake the exam at no cost," she said.



Ezra Ponzio, a senior at El Paso High School whose SAT exam has been lost, said that he had retaken the test this year after not being pleased with his score last year.

“I’d say that I felt pretty good going into it," he told KFOX14. “I was hoping to land around a 1260 to 1300 this time.”

Ponzio added that he was hoping to apply to colleges early this year, but because his test papers were lost in the chaos, he can no longer do so.

"UPS, just try your best to make it right with us," Ponzio told KFOX14.