Here’s Why Women’s March Organizers Took This Year’s Demonstration To Wisconsin

Fifty years ago today, the US Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide with its historic Roe v. Wade ruling. And now that the protections of Roe are gone, abortion rights activists are marking the anniversary by drawing attention to an upcoming election in Wisconsin that will determine the future of access to the medical procedure in the state.

On Sunday, thousands gathered in the Badger State’s capital city of Madison for the annual Women’s March to call attention to an April 4 election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is expected to hear a case in the near future on whether to uphold an 1849 law that prohibits abortion in all cases except to save the pregnant person’s life.

The law technically took effect after the Supreme Court struck down Roe last June. But Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has pledged not to enforce it while a legal challenge he and Gov. Tony Evers filed to block the law makes its way through the courts. Still, many abortion providers in the state have stopped performing the procedure because of ambiguity around its legality.

The case is expected to eventually go before the state Supreme Court, which currently has a 4–3 conservative majority. But with one of those seats up for grabs, voters have a chance to change the balance of the court.

“The Supreme Court race here in Wisconsin is the most important race in the country in 2023,” Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “It is critical that we flip the Court this spring ... and elect a progressive justice committed to the rule of law and the rights and freedoms of all Wisconsinites.”