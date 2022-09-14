Abortion Bans Are Unpopular With Most Americans, So Some Republican Candidates Are Trying To Walk Back Their Extreme Stances

At least eight Republican candidates have attempted to soften their previously extreme positions on abortion and reproductive rights as the midterm elections approach, but strategists say it’s unlikely they’ll convince voters that they really mean it.



Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, voter registration has been surging in many states as people who support abortion rights are newly energized. Now, some Republican candidates, including Blake Masters in Arizona, Tom Barrett in Michigan, and Zach Nunn in Iowa, have either removed extreme anti-abortion stances from their websites or publicly walked back their support for banning abortion without exceptions. Though some Republicans are continuing to push to take away access — notably Sen. Lindsey Graham, who introduced a national abortion ban on Tuesday — candidates who are hoping to catch voters seem to be realizing what polling has long shown: Most Americans say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

“With surging registration and high turnout rates among women producing surprise victories in red states like Alaska and Kansas, and competitive districts like New York 19, the once certain ‘red wave’ in November is much less of a sure bet,” Democratic political strategist Tom Bonier told BuzzFeed News in an email.

“Republicans are unsurprisingly responding by softening their rhetoric and hiding references to anti-choice policies, though it seems unlikely that voters will be fooled.”

More than 50% of voters have said that the issue of abortion would be “very important” to them at the polls this year. As Republican strategist Alex Patton told BuzzFeed News in a statement, “These candidates aren’t stupid.”

“They have seen the results of the special elections. They see women registering to vote, and they see that extreme abortion positions are out of favor.”

It is now “up to voters to determine if their shifts are genuine or a cynical smoke screen,” Patton said, adding it will be difficult to say if voters will buy it. “I lean towards 'voters aren't dumb,' but a lot depends on the opponent's skill.”