Five People Were Killed In A Shooting In A North Carolina Neighborhood

Five people were killed and at least two others wounded in a shooting in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood on Thursday.

As of 8 p.m. local time, police said a suspect had been contained but not yet arrested. The investigation remains active, police said.

Officers first reported an active shooting situation in an east Raleigh neighborhood at 5:55 p.m. People were advised to remain indoors, and local media showed a large response to the residential area, which borders a trail. Multiple police agencies are involved in the investigation, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that state law enforcement was assisting.