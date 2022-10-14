Five People Were Killed In A Shooting In A North Carolina Neighborhood

Five people were killed and at least two others wounded in a shooting in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood on Thursday.
As of 8 p.m. local time, police said a suspect had been contained but not yet arrested. The investigation remains active, police said.
Officers first reported an active shooting situation in an east Raleigh neighborhood at 5:55 p.m. People were advised to remain indoors, and local media showed a large response to the residential area, which borders a trail. Multiple police agencies are involved in the investigation, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that state law enforcement was assisting.
Information about the circumstances around the shooting or the suspect was not immediately released Thursday night.
“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Thursday night.
The names of the people who were killed have not been released, but one of them was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. A canine officer was also taken to a hospital with injuries, Baldwin said.
Baldwin thanked police officers and called on the community to come together.
"We must do more. We must stop is mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence, we have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn," she said.