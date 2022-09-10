After Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, people all around the world wondered what would happen next. We assumed Charles would become the King, but what about his second wife, Camilla? Will the public be able to see the Queen’s coffin and pay their respects? When is her funeral? And what happens to all those regal outfits?

Some answers have yet to be revealed by the royal family, but in the meantime, we’ve created a handy guide to address what we’ve been seeing a lot of you asking about!

First of all, what do we expect from the days ahead?

On Tuesday, the Queen's coffin will be moved from St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to a Royal Air Force aircraft at Edinburgh airport. The coffin will then arrive at RAF Northolt and will be transported to Buckingham Palace.



The late Queen's body is scheduled to arrive at Westminster Hall at some point on Wednesday. This is when the Queen will lie in state in London, meaning that her coffin is put on view, allowing the public to visit her and pay their respects.

The Queen will lie in state for four days until Monday, when the coffin will travel to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral will take place.

If you're looking for a detailed itinerary on what's to come in the days leading up to the Queen's funeral, we have a play-by-play of the journey of the Queen's coffin here.

When and where will the Queen’s funeral be?

Buckingham Palace on Saturday confirmed that the state funeral for the late Queen will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey, and it will be televised. Until then, Britain is in a period of national mourning.

