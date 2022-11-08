Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"

On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said.

At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen tweeted that she and her son were "kicked out" of being poll workers, claiming it was because she posted on Twitter earlier in the morning that she was "working at the polls to ensure a free and fair election."

"HELP!" she wrote before tagging Tucker Carlson and David Shafer, the chair of the Georgia Republican Party, among others.

Election officials in Georgia said that the concerns around her comments were brought to the attention of the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections by another poll worker on Monday.

After receiving the information, the election officials forwarded it to the Georgia secretary of state's office, who responded this morning noting "additional concerns," the county's election officials said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.

"After further discussion with the Secretary of State’s office, a decision was made by Fulton County Registration & Elections to terminate two poll workers," the statement read. "This decision is in alignment with our commitment to election integrity."

Fulton County spokesperson Regina Waller told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the two were “relieved of their duties due to questionable social media posts.”



Election officials would not confirm the comment made at the poll worker event or what the social media post that led to the dismissal contained — they only said that there were multiple posts.

Nadine Williams, the Fulton County interim director of registration and elections, said in a press conference on Tuesday that the social media post was under investigation.

During the day on Tuesday, Twitter users began sharing a Facebook post reportedly written by Kronen, who describes herself as a "patriot life coach" on Twitter.



The Facebook post shows her at the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the caption reads: "I stood up for what's right today in Washington DC. This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor. I was tear-gassed FOUR times. I have pepper spray in my throat. I stormed the Capitol building. And my children have had the best learning experience of their lives."

According to CNN, citing state election officials, this social media post was part of the reason that they were removed as poll workers.

In addition, on Monday night, Kronen tweeted, "So the DOJ thinks they are going to interfere in state elections? Good luck with that. Ain’t happening on my watch, and I’m poll working in Fulton County."

Kronen did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.