More Than 50,000 Runners Took Over New York City’s Streets For The Annual Marathon

The largest marathon in the world was back in full force this year after a cancellation in 2020 and downsizing in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, more than 50,000 runners made their way through all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2-mile course.

To mark the occasion, the weather in New York was unusually warm, hitting 74 degrees at 11 a.m. That made it the hottest New York City Marathon since the event was moved to November in 1986.



The race begins at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island and goes through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan before finishing up in Central Park.



By the early afternoon, Evans Chebet of Kenya had won the men's race and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya — who was running her first marathon — was announced the winner of the women's race. Susannah Scaroni broke the course record in the women's wheelchair race, and Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race for the fifth time.

Among the pro athletes and amateur runners were celebrities, too, including Ashton Kutcher, Chelsea Clinton, Ellie Kemper, and Nev Schulman.