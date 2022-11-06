More Than 50,000 Runners Took Over New York City’s Streets For The Annual Marathon

On Sunday, more than 50,000 runners made their way through all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2-mile course.

By
Anna Betts
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Seth Wenig / AP

Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022.

The largest marathon in the world was back in full force this year after a cancellation in 2020 and downsizing in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, more than 50,000 runners made their way through all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2-mile course.

To mark the occasion, the weather in New York was unusually warm, hitting 74 degrees at 11 a.m. That made it the hottest New York City Marathon since the event was moved to November in 1986.

The race begins at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island and goes through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan before finishing up in Central Park.

By the early afternoon, Evans Chebet of Kenya had won the men's race and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya — who was running her first marathon — was announced the winner of the women's race. Susannah Scaroni broke the course record in the women's wheelchair race, and Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race for the fifth time.

Among the pro athletes and amateur runners were celebrities, too, including Ashton Kutcher, Chelsea Clinton, Ellie Kemper, and Nev Schulman.

Jason Decrow / AP

Women's division winner Sharon Lokedi and men's division winner Evans Chebet pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon with Kenyan flags on Sunday.

Jason Decrow / AP

Women's wheelchair division winner Susannah Scaroni and men's wheelchair division winner Marcel Hug pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP

Participants along the route of the New York City Marathon in Queens on Sunday.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

A competitor is helped to his feet after collapsing across the finish line of the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Jason Decrow / AP

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya reacts after crossing the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images

Spectators cheer as runners compete in the 2022 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

A couple gets engaged at the finish line of the New York City Marathon as competitors finish the race Sunday.

Jason Decrow / AP

Chelsea Clinton celebrates with her mother, Hillary Clinton, after finishing the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images

Spectators cheer as runners compete in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images

Wheelchair racers compete during the 2022 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Jason Decrow / AP

Ashton Kutcher crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Bryan Bedder / New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Ellie Kemper finishes the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images

Spectators cheer as runners compete in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

A runner in a Spider-Man suit poses after crossing the finish line of the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Roy Rochlin / New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Olympic runner Alexi Pappas at the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday


