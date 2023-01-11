Naomi Osaka Announced She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child days after withdrawing from this year's Australian Open.

"The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," Osaka, 25, said in a statement posted to her Twitter, attached with a photo of a sonogram. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short, and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure," the four-time Grand Slam champion continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024."

"Love you all infinitely," she concluded.