Activist Greta Thunberg Was Detained By Police In Germany For Protesting The Expansion Of A Coal Mine

German police detained Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday after she protested the demolition of a German village that would make way for a coal mine expansion in Western Germany, according to Reuters.

Thunberg was photographed getting carried away by German police officers as she joined thousands of protesters demonstrating against the expansion of a coal mine owned by the European energy company RWE.

Climate activists have argued that expanding the coal mine will contribute to an increase in overall greenhouse gas emissions and violate Germany's commitment to the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

According to the German news outlet Deutsche Welle, a group of protesters, including Thunberg, started approaching the edge of the coal mine. The outlet adds that for safety reasons, people are not permitted to step foot on the steep decline at the edge of the coal mine.