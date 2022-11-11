Gen Z Showed That Young Voters Are A Force To Be Reckoned With

Even though 18-year-old Berlyn Schelling from Montana didn’t see all of her chosen candidates get elected, she’s proud she voted for the first time — and so did her peers.



“From talking to my friends and seeing Instagram stories from people my age, it seems like my generation had a big turnout, especially for a midterm election,” she told BuzzFeed News. “It seems like a lot of other states have seen an increase in young voter registration. I think with Roe v. Wade being overturned this year and laws around reproductive rights being given to the states, people are realizing that local and state elections are just as, if not more, important as presidential elections.”

As key races continue to be called in the 2022 midterm elections, one thing is clear: Young voters helped Democrats dilute the “red wave” that many experts had predicted.

Exit polls showed that two-thirds of young voters backed the Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives, compared to the majority of 45- to 64-year-olds, who voted Republican. According to new data shared by Tufts University's Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, young people were the only age group in which a strong majority supported Democrats.

The Tufts data estimates that 27% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 cast a ballot in the midterm elections, the second-highest youth turnout rate for a midterm in the last 30 years.