The Florida High School Athletic Association Will No Longer Ask Student-Athletes About Their Menstruation Cycles

Student-athletes in Florida will not be required to report details of their menstrual cycles in order to participate in high school sports after weeks of backlash from parents and lawmakers.

At an emergency meeting on Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FSHAA) board of directors approved a proposal that removes all questions about menstrual cycles from the medical forms needed to participate in high school sports.

This decision comes after weeks of controversy surrounding the FSHAA's decision to weigh a recommendation from an advisory committee that would have required all women student-athletes in the state to answer the questions about menstruation on the health forms.

In Florida, the menstrual history questions have been on female student-athlete medical forms for years as an optional field. The board was meant to consider the proposal to make the questions mandatory at their next meeting, which was scheduled for the end of February, but instead, they called an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal.

The proposed revision suggested including four mandatory questions about menstruation, including the age at which a student had their first period, the date of their most recent period, and how many periods they've had in the last year, according to the Associated Press.

In October, a story in the Palm Beach Post drew attention to the menstruation questions on the health forms and caused a huge reaction online from parents and critics around the country.

According to the FSHAA's emergency meeting agenda from Thursday, the proposal to make the menstruation questions mandatory "created concerns and questions from parents, school district administrators, school board members, and coaches regarding the health and privacy of student-athletes."