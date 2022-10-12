This Absolute Unit Has Been Crowned The Winner Of Fat Bear Week

Mike Fitz, the founder of Fat Bear Week and a former Katmai park ranger, has frequently endorsed 747 over the years, including this one, he told BuzzFeed News.

“It’s a bit of a running joke for me and some of the hardcore bear cam fans,” he said. “I’ve done that for the past several years, and 747 hasn’t won many. He’s only won one before. So I don’t think my endorsement carries that much weight.”



Why 747? Well, he’s an impressive bear, Fitz said.

“He is the largest bear I've ever seen," he said. "He’s always super fat in the fall, and he’s just a great bear to watch ... a tough competitor, one of the more dominant bears at the waterfall.”