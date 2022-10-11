Here's How The Viral Fat Bear Week Happened, Blessing Us All

By now, I’m sure you’ve heard of Fat Bear Week — the annual knockout-style competition in which members of the public vote on which bear in an Alaska national park has gained the most weight from summer to fall.

If you haven’t seen it all over your social media, here’s a quick rundown: Every October, this weeklong online contest celebrates the fattest bears at Brooks River in Katmai National Park in southern Alaska. Each year, rangers choose 12 bears for the contest and provide two photos of each animal for the public to judge. The first photo is from mid-July, and the second is from early September, after the bear has bulked up in preparation for winter hibernation. During this time, bears can double their body weight. The public then decides which bear they think has gained the most.

The competition is a knockout tournament, with the bear who receives the most votes advancing to the next round. Any bear who loses gets eliminated. At the end of the week, the bear with the most votes gets crowned champion on Fat Bear Tuesday — which is actually today.

OK, now that you’re up to speed, let’s get into it.

When and how did Fat Bear Week Start?

Since 2012, Katmai National Park’s staff has livestreamed its wildlife online with the help of explore.org, attracting observers from all over the country and the world. Several cameras show the bears in Brooks River and the surrounding areas.

In 2014, Mike Fitz, then a Katmai National Park ranger, noticed a comment on one of the bear livestreams in which a user had posted side-by-side images of the same bear from early summer and late summer, he told BuzzFeed News.

“Something clicked in my head,” said Fitz, who now works with explore.org. “I thought, hey, it would be pretty neat and maybe fun to allow the public to decide who they thought was the fattest and most successful bear of the year, because fat means success for brown bears.”

Fitz hatched a plan with several other park rangers, and they decided to put on a one-day event on the park’s Facebook page in which the public would vote on the fattest bear.

“It was very well received,” Fitz said.

This was the first-ever Fat Bear Tuesday.

At the time, Katmai National Park didn't have a huge social media following, but Fitz noticed that the engagement was super high on Fat Bear Tuesday, so he decided to expand it into a whole week rather than a day. “And that's how Fat Bear Week was born,” he said.

The first Fat Bear Week took place in 2015 on Facebook. In 2020, Fitz, along with rangers from Katmai National Park, decided to begin hosting the event on explore.org’s platform to allow more people to participate.

Since then, the votes have gone up dramatically, Fitz explained.

Last year, the contest saw around 800,000 votes, and this year he is predicting that it will reach a million votes.

“I did not expect Fat Bear Week to become as popular as it has,” the former ranger told BuzzFeed News. “I thought it would just be a quirky thing I did every year, but I did not expect it to be this worldwide event.”